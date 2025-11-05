RingCentral Adds Customer Engagement Bundle for RingEX

RingCentral, a provider of business communications, today launched the Customer Engagement (CE) Bundle, which brings together all capabilities of RingEX, including unified communications and collaboration features, plus SMS and Call Queue add-ons in one package.

"Over a million users rely on RingCentral RingEX as a lightweight contact center, enabling employees to respond to customers alongside everyday work," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "The future is customer-centric, uniting AI, unified communications, and contact center capabilities. With the Customer Engagement Bundle, we're empowering every organization to deliver experiences that build loyalty, boost efficiency, and drive growth."

CE Bundle is purpose-built for organizations that can't afford to miss customer conversations but don't need a full-scale contact center solution. Key added features include the following: