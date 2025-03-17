RingCentral Adds AI Capabilities to RingCX

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, today at Enterprise Connect 2025 in Orlando, Fla., introduced two artificial intelligence-powered solutions for RingCX.

The first is AI Interaction Analytics, which provides a comprehensive, always-current AI-based CSAT view of customer sentiment that reflects the actual customer journey and experience of a customer. AI Interaction Analytics analyzes 100 percent of customer interactions and infers CSAT scores based on context and sentiment analysis. It presents key metrics through a comprehensive dashboard, visualizing customer satisfaction, factors influencing CSAT, and agent-specific scores. This analytics solution also complements AI Quality Management with personalized coaching insights for agents and managers.

The second RingCX highlight is an update on AI Agent Assist and AI Supervisor Assist. With real-time, in-call AI assistance for customer service agents, RingCX AI Agent Assist actively listens to customer interactions and offers contextual suggestions. AI Agent Assist can incorporate existing company resources, such as documents, websites, and knowledge bases, into its suggestions.

RingCX AI Supervisor Assist monitors customer interactions in real time, identifying potential issues that require supervisor attention. It proactively alerts supervisors, providing one-click access to detailed transcripts and concise conversation summaries.