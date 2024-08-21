RingCentral Adds AI Capabilities to RingCX

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, has added a native, real-time artificial intelligence-powered assistant for agents and supervisors, advanced AI-based coaching insights for managers and supervisors, and a bring-your-own intelligent virtual assistant framework to RingCX.

"The latest revolutionary advancements in AI are reshaping the landscape of customer experience by helping customers, empowering agents, and enabling supervisors to drive business success," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president of customer experience innovation at RingCentral, in a statement. "Our cutting-edge innovations stem directly from the voice of our customers, who have embraced AI-powered RingCX, as we work closely with them to deliver our latest transformative RingSense AI-based innovations."

New AI-powered capabilities coming to RingCX include the following:

RingCX AI Agent Assist provides real-time, in-call AI assistance for agents. It actively listens to customer interactions and offers contextual suggestions and can incorporate company resources, such as documents, websites, and knowledge bases, into its suggestions.

RingCX AI Supervisor Assist monitors customer interactions in real time, identifying potential issues that require supervisor attention. It proactively alerts supervisors, providing one-click access to transcripts and conversation summaries.

AI Coaching Insights, a new capability of RingSense AI Quality Management, automatically analyzes customer interactions for each agent, generating personalized AI-based coaching suggestions to address knowledge gaps.

Bring-Your-Own IVA Framework allows users to integrate their preferred IVA for customer self-service across voice and digital channels with open APIs. RingCX's IVA ecosystem includes pre-built integrations with providers like Yellow.ai, Cognigy, and Google DialogFlow.