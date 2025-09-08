RingCentral Acquires CommunityWFM

Business communications systems provider RingCentral has acquired CommunityWFM, a contact center workforce management software solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens RingCentral's RingCX contact center platform with advanced workforce management capabilities.The integration of CommunityWFM with RingCX brings the following features:

These new capabilities are now available to RingCX customers as RingCentral AI Workforce Management (WFM). RingCentral AI WFM is available as an add-on to RingCX.

"Great customer experiences start with empowered agents, and that demands intelligent workforce management," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "As the WFM market experiences this generational leap driven by cloud, AI, and automation, we're positioned to deliver the next level of innovation that balances the needs of customers, employees, and the enterprise. By providing CommunityWFM's AI-driven workforce management capabilities together with our AI-first RingCX platform, we're giving businesses the complete set of tools to optimize operations while empowering their people, creating the foundation for superior agent performance and effortless customer experiences. Adding AI Workforce Management to our portfolio allows us to extend our AI-first innovation to a complete portfolio of AI-based products, starting from agentic AI assistance, to real-time guidance, quality management, analytics, and now AI-powered workforce management."

"Joining RingCentral amplifies our ability to improve contact center efficiency and customer service delivery while controlling operating expenses and enhancing the agent work experience," said Daryl Gonos, CEO and co-founder of CommunityWFM, in a statement. "We've already seen the impact first hand. RingCentral uses our Workforce Management platform that is integrated with RingCX to optimize their own customer support operations. By leveraging AI-driven forecasting to deliver more accurate workforce predictions with significantly less manual analysis, we're creating an intelligent, unified experience that not only simplifies today's workforce operations, but also anticipates the future needs of hybrid work environments and evolving customer demands."

"For decades, contact center and workforce management software have been essential but separate components of a well-designed customer service operation," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Especially for SMBs, having these two CX solutions as part of a single cloud-based contact center is the best way for businesses to take advantage of all the AI-based productivity and personalization innovations available today. By combining CommunityWFM's mature workforce management capabilities with RingCentral's proven AI-first contact center platform RingCX, organizations now have access to a cohesive single vendor solution that addresses both operational efficiency and agent experience."