Ribbon Partners with Salesforce

Ribbon Communications, a provider of real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, and Salesforce have partnered to bring Ribbon's Session Border Controller Cloud Native edition (SBC CNe) and Policy and Routing Engine (PSX) in the public cloud to Salesforce's agentic AI contact center offering, Agentforce Contact Center.

Ribbon's cloud native containerized voice communication solution, including SBC CNe and PSX, routes and helps secure voice calls to agentic AI and human agents using Agentforce Contact Center.