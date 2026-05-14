Ribbon Partners with Salesforce

Ribbon Communications, a provider of real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, and Salesforce have partnered to bring Ribbon's Session Border Controller Cloud Native edition (SBC CNe) and Policy and Routing Engine (PSX) in the public cloud to Salesforce's agentic AI contact center offering, Agentforce Contact Center.
Ribbon's cloud native containerized voice communication solution, including SBC CNe and PSX, routes and helps secure voice calls to agentic AI and human agents using Agentforce Contact Center.
"Our ability to deliver this solution reflects years of work to fundamentally change how we build and deliver communications software," said Sam Bucci, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Ribbon, in a statement. "Through Salesforce, customers can deploy new instances of our software in hours instead of months and gain greater resiliency. I'm extremely proud of this collaboration, which showcases how modern telecom networks are deployed."