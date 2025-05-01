Relatient Launches Dash Voice AI Agent to Automate Patient Appointment Management in Call Centers

Relatient, a patient scheduling platform provider, has launched Dash Voice AI, an advanced conversational artificial intelligence feature of its Dash Schedule solution.

The Dash Voice AI agent handles patient appointment management by automating high-volume appointment-related phone calls, including confirmations, rescheduling and cancellations, while leveraging the Dash platform's rules-based intelligence.

Core capabilities within Dash Voice AI include the following:

Orchestrated intelligence with a coordinated, rules-based engine that adapts in real time to provider-specific preferences, managing scheduling decisions automatically.

Grounding of responses in the Dash platform's scheduling logic.

Simultaneous call handling for hundreds of calls at once.

The ability to offload, on average, a quarter of scheduling-related call volume.

"When patients call a practice, Dash Voice AI integrates seamlessly into our clients' phone sytems to deliver a remarkably natural conversational experience, making interactions feel personal and high touch," said Jeff Gartland, CEO of Relatient, in a statement. "Beyond the patient experience, the true innovation lies in how Dash Voice AI leverages the intelligence in the core Dash platform, enhancing the contact center experience while delivering substantial capacity relief by fully automating routine tasks. Organizations now have a scalable solution that maximizes staff resources while consistently ensuring accurate, patient-centric scheduling."