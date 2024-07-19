Regal.io Partners with 8x8

Regal.io has joined the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem as part of the SellWith8 tier. The partnership combines Regal.io's sales dialing capabilities with 8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform, enhancing outbound communication services such as calls and SMS capabilities.

The 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem program allows organizations to embed other technologies into the 8x8 platform. Select partners within the SellWith8 tier are also allowed to sell directly with 8x8.

As a SellWith8 tier partner, Regal.io and 8x8 joint customers will also benefit from the following:

Native integration of Regal.io's advanced journey builder and sales dialer with 8x8’s robust cloud communications platform, promising no-compromise efficiency and effectiveness in customer engagements.

Combined capabilities to send outbound calls and SMS directly from 8x8's platform, enhancing responsiveness and personalization in customer interactions.

A highly scalable, flexible solution enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations in high-consideration industries to adapt quickly to changing business needs without intensive resource investment.