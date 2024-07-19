Regal.io Partners with 8x8

Regal.io has joined the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem as part of the SellWith8 tier. The partnership combines Regal.io's sales dialing capabilities with 8x8’s cloud contact center and unified communications platform, enhancing outbound communication services such as calls and SMS capabilities.
The 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem program allows organizations to embed other technologies into the 8x8 platform. Select partners within the SellWith8 tier are also allowed to sell directly with 8x8.
As a SellWith8 tier partner, Regal.io and 8x8 joint customers will also benefit from the following:
- Native integration of Regal.io's advanced journey builder and sales dialer with 8x8’s robust cloud communications platform, promising no-compromise efficiency and effectiveness in customer engagements.
- Combined capabilities to send outbound calls and SMS directly from 8x8's platform, enhancing responsiveness and personalization in customer interactions.
- A highly scalable, flexible solution enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations in high-consideration industries to adapt quickly to changing business needs without intensive resource investment.
"By joining the 8x8 Partner Ecosystem, we are opening the door for 8x8 customers to take advantage of Regal's cutting-edge customer engagement tools to leverage untapped customer data and better reach customers with products and services before their competitors do," said Rebecca Greene, co-founder and chief technology officer of Regal.io, in a statement. "We're committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed and, with Regal and 8x8, the future yield of proactive outbound customer engagement is brighter than ever."
"Regal's revolutionary approach to orchestrating and executing outbound campaigns perfectly complements the 8x8 Contact Center and exemplifies the type of innovation we seek for our highly curated and exclusive SellWith8 program partners," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "Our customers will experience significant benefits through this deep native integration and elevated user experience. We are confident that the combined solution will deliver substantial value to our shared customers."