ReflexAI Launches Studio

ReflexAI, a provider of training simulations and quality assurance for contact centers, has launched ReflexAI Studio, a self-serve platform that empowers organizations to configure detailed training simulations and quality assurance frameworks in less than 20 minutes.
"Studio represents a natural evolution of ReflexAI's mission: putting powerful, human-centered AI tools directly into the hands of teams who need them," said Sam Dorison, co-founder and CEO of ReflexAI, in a statement. "Now, any organization can configure simulations and scoring frameworks that match the complexity of real-world conversations, all through an intuitive, step-by-step interface."
Studio integrates with ReflexAI's flagship Prepare training simulations solution and Assure quality assurance solution. With Prepare integration, teams can configure AI-powered training experiences for hiring, onboarding, skill development, and performance coaching. With Assure integration, teams can configure their own QA scoring frameworks to evaluate conversations.
"With ReflexAI Studio, our contact center was able to set up new simulation scenarios and QA frameworks in under an hour. It's been a game-changer for how quickly we can train and support our team," said Christian Raymer, chief programs and development officer of Crisis Services of Nevada, in a statement.