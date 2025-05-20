ReflexAI Launches Studio

ReflexAI, a provider of training simulations and quality assurance for contact centers, has launched ReflexAI Studio, a self-serve platform that empowers organizations to configure detailed training simulations and quality assurance frameworks in less than 20 minutes.

"Studio represents a natural evolution of ReflexAI's mission: putting powerful, human-centered AI tools directly into the hands of teams who need them," said Sam Dorison, co-founder and CEO of ReflexAI, in a statement. "Now, any organization can configure simulations and scoring frameworks that match the complexity of real-world conversations, all through an intuitive, step-by-step interface."

Studio integrates with ReflexAI's flagship Prepare training simulations solution and Assure quality assurance solution. With Prepare integration, teams can configure AI-powered training experiences for hiring, onboarding, skill development, and performance coaching. With Assure integration, teams can configure their own QA scoring frameworks to evaluate conversations.