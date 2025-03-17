Qualtrics Introduces Experience Agents

Qualtrics today unveiled Experience Agents, highly specialized artificial intelligence agents that autonomously deliver customer and employee experiences at scale across every channel and interaction.

Experience Agents interact directly with customers and employees in personalized, proactive, and empathetic ways. They scale across every channel and touchpoint, respond in the moment to fix or improve experiences, and track market trends to pursue strategic opportunities. With Experience Agents, companies no longer have to wait to take action from feedback from surveys, call center chats, online reviews, and online interactions. Agents can step right into the customer interaction and resolve the issue in the moment in ways tailored to individual preferences and needs.