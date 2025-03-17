Qualtrics Introduces Experience Agents

Qualtrics today unveiled Experience Agents, highly specialized artificial intelligence agents that autonomously deliver customer and employee experiences at scale across every channel and interaction.
Experience Agents interact directly with customers and employees in personalized, proactive, and empathetic ways. They scale across every channel and touchpoint, respond in the moment to fix or improve experiences, and track market trends to pursue strategic opportunities. With Experience Agents, companies no longer have to wait to take action from feedback from surveys, call center chats, online reviews, and online interactions. Agents can step right into the customer interaction and resolve the issue in the moment in ways tailored to individual preferences and needs.
"The best organizations in the world trust Qualtrics AI today to make every connection count, and Experience Agents represent a radical shift in what's possible from an experience management platform," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin, in a statement. "Only Qualtrics has the deep human understanding and industry-specific expertise to power a true agentic experience across billions of touch points, on every channel, and in every moment that matters."