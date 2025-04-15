PolyAI Unveils Agent Studio

PolyAI, a provider of artificial intelligence agents for customer service, has launched the Agent Studio, a voice-first omnichannel platform for conversational AI, offering companies full control and transparency over their AI agents.

Agent Studio includes& generative AI, enterprise-grade safety features, and new capabilities for fine-grained agent control and self-service, in-depth analytics, observability, and collaboration tools. Powered by proprietary models trained on extensive voice conversation data and featuring an API library, it also offers omnichannel integration for unified customer experiences and a web interface to test and optimize conversational flows, lexicons, and tone of voice.

Users can provide feedback on agent behavior, knowledge, and speech recognizer performance to train models, while comprehensive analytics confirm tuning choices and deliver deep-dive conversational review, allowing insight into why an agent said or did something. Unique enterprise-grade guardrails ensure performance in high-volume, complex environments.</>

Agent Studio also offers user provisioning and agent versioning features with no-code, low-code, and pro code functionality.

"It's exciting to introduce the latest iteration of Agent Studio, because it represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower businesses with the transformative potential of generative AI," said Shawn Wen, chief technology officer of PolyAI, in a statement. "Agent Studio is not just about automating tasks; it's about enabling true AI-driven renaissance for customer service, with the safety, visibility, and control that enterprises exploring generative AI solutions require now more than ever.

"Our proprietary models powering Agent Studio present immediate advantages to our enterprise clients. For example, word error rates are greatly reduced using our in-house [automatic speech recognition] and conversational [large language model]. In a contact center where customers spend more than two minutes on a call, this will drastically reduce or eliminate AI hallucinations common with other providers and off-the-shelf models," Wen said.