PolyAI Partners with AWS

PolyAI, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it the preferred cloud provider and leveraging Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate adoption of generative voice AI within contact centers.
This collaboration empowers PolyAI to leverage AWS capabilities in the following ways:
"PolyAI's mission is to help businesses offer the best version of themselves in every customer interaction. We are thrilled to be teaming with AWS to unlock the true potential of world-class voice AI for enterprise customer service," said Michael Chen, vice president of strategic alliances at PolyAI, in a statement. "By supercharging PolyAI's expertise with the power of AWS, we can deliver truly engaging voice assistants for effortless customer experience, at scale, while maintaining the highest security and performance standards. Our goal is to be the voice of half of all service calls globally in the next five years; our strategic collaboration with AWS is a key element in our strategy."
"It's great to see PolyAI using the innovative capabilities of SageMaker and Bedrock to transform customer experience for enterprise organizations," said Baskar Sridharan, vice president of AI/ML services and infrastructure at AWS, in a statement. "This is an area where we see huge demand for generative AI solutions to accelerate digital transformation, improve customer and employee experiences, and drive business value. The strategic collaboration between our organizations will bring more of these solutions to more businesses and their customers, faster."