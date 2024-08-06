PolyAI Partners with AWS

PolyAI, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it the preferred cloud provider and leveraging Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate adoption of generative voice AI within contact centers.

This collaboration empowers PolyAI to leverage AWS capabilities in the following ways:

By using Amazon SageMaker, PolyAI will train and fine-tune an integrated suite of speech recognition, large language models (LLMs), and text-to-speech models. These functions will be specifically adapted for the unique demands of spoken customer service interactions.

With Amazon Bedrock, PolyAI gains access to a range of foundation models and supporting features around security and safety. These features include responsible AI guardrails and agile model selection.

PolyAI voice assistants are now available on AWS Marketplace with an integration to Amazon Connect, Amazon's cloud contact center platform.