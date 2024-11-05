Pindrop Integrates with Five9 for Cloud Contact Center Protection

Pindrop, a provider of contact center authentication and fraud protection, has integrated with Five9's artificial intelligence-powered customer experience platform, delivering its Pindrop Passport and Pindrop Protect solutions to Five9 customers for inbound contact center authentication and security.
This integration also includes Pindrop Self-Service from within Five9's Admin Console.
Pindrop's integration with Five9 allows organizations to passively authenticate inbound callers and spot fraud through a unique, multi-factor approach. Pindrop solutions analyze an inbound caller's voice, device, behavior, network, and risk patterns to enable frictionless authentication of genuine inbound callers while helping keep fraudsters at bay.
"We're excited to partner with Five9 and announce this new integration," said Rahul Sood, chief product officer of Pindrop, in a statement. "This is a natural evolution in our cooperation with Five9. Customers can enjoy improved protection and enhanced Pindrop utilization without the hassle of independent carrier involvement."
"Identity authentication is paramount to delivering trusted digital communications. As a recognized leader in fraud protection, Pindrop is an important solution to give organizations confidence in every voice call," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partners at Five9, in a statement. "By establishing a preferred integration path with Pindrop, our joint customers can deploy Pindrop even faster than before and protect themselves against bad actors."
"Five9 is a fantastic partner," Pindrop's senior vice president of partners, Sumant Mauskar,< said in a statement. "Very early on in the partnership, Five9 understood the deep fraud and authentication challenges that contact centers face, and they went out of their way to ensure Pindrop was able to integrate successfully to support Five9 customers."