Pindrop Integrates with Five9 for Cloud Contact Center Protection

Pindrop, a provider of contact center authentication and fraud protection, has integrated with Five9's artificial intelligence-powered customer experience platform, delivering its Pindrop Passport and Pindrop Protect solutions to Five9 customers for inbound contact center authentication and security.

This integration also includes Pindrop Self-Service from within Five9's Admin Console.

Pindrop's integration with Five9 allows organizations to passively authenticate inbound callers and spot fraud through a unique, multi-factor approach. Pindrop solutions analyze an inbound caller's voice, device, behavior, network, and risk patterns to enable frictionless authentication of genuine inbound callers while helping keep fraudsters at bay.