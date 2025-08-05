Pega Introduces Advanced Self-Service Combining Pega Blueprint and Pega Predictable AI Technology

Pegasystems is combining the agentic artificial intelligence capabilities of Pega Blueprint and Pega Predictable AI to enable organizations to leverage workflows typically used by customer service representatives (CSRs) into interactive self-service experiences that automate some of the most complex requests

Pega's approach to self-service is built on the following three core elements that power this new Pega Self-Service Agent to resolve customer queries on any channel:

Pega Blueprint, a workflow and decisioning design agent that enables creation of service workflows with secure access to customer data and enterprise content.

Center-out agentic architecture: Pega Self-Service Agent orchestrates service workflows and decisions through semantic understanding, ensuring consistent, scalable, intelligent service across channels, including third-party chat front ends, email, text, or other communication platforms.

Pega Predictable AI: Self-service agents follow enterprise policies, access relevant data and knowledge, execute workflows, and automate resolutions through semantic understanding that works universally across communication channels.

Now, companies can offer workflows in any self-service channel powered by agents that can handle the same types of complex interactions typically done by CSRs. This includes answering questions, outlining steps, identifying and requesting documents, and dynamically guiding users through to resolution.

Customers can have natural conversations on their preferred self-service channel, asking questions and changing direction without skipping a beat. Because these AI agents and CSRs use the same enterprise workflows, transitioning to human agents when needed is seamless, with full context preserved.

The solution works across voice, web, mobile, messaging, third-party chat systems, and other platforms through semantic integration. Pega provides APIs to connect custom chat channels to both autonomous agents and CSRs via the Pega Customer Service desktop.

Built-in compliance controls make sure every interaction is tracked, secure, and auditable.