Parlance Advances Healthcare Voice AI With Instant Self-Service Controls and AI-Powered Agent Handoffs

Parlance has advanced its voice artificial intelligence for healthcare contact centers with self-service configuration that lets managers update greetings, broadcast messages, and FAQ answers instantly and an AI-generated call summary that hands live agents the full context of calls at the moment of transfer.

Parlance's new configuration tile in the Parlance Portal now puts control directly in the hands of the healthcare teams who manage the phones. Changes take effect the moment they are saved.

"The biggest benefit is operational efficiency," said Sanjay Yadav, head of engineering at Parlance, in a statement. "A manager can change the behavior of the voice agent themselves, and the change is instantaneous. When a system goes down, they broadcast that message in seconds, [with] no ticket, no SLA, no waiting."

Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California is among the first to use the capability, applying broadcast messaging on its IT help desk line to alert callers to incidents.