PCI Pal Named Strategic DEVone Partner in NiCE CXexchange

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, has been named a Strategic DEVone Partner within the NiCE CXexchange, NiCE's marketplace of curated technology partners.

The Strategic DEVone designation recognizes the depth of integration between PCI Pal and NiCE, enabling organizations to securely accept compliant payments natively within the NiCE CXone platform across voice and digital channels, while supporting both live agent and AI-powered customer interactions through a single, consistent payment experience.

Available now through the NiCE CXexchange, the integrated solutions enable NiCE customers to do the following:

Facilitate seamless omnichannel payments across voice, digital, and chat channels within the NiCE environment and via their existing NiCE contracts.

Accept payments securely and compliantly, protecting organizational environments from exposure to sensitive payment data.

Apply the same trusted payment experience and security standards across both live-agent and AI-powered interactions.

Accelerate deployment through a pre-integrated solution suite, fully vetted and available via NiCE CXexchange.