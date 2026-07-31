PCI Pal Named Strategic DEVone Partner in NiCE CXexchange

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, has been named a Strategic DEVone Partner within the NiCE CXexchange, NiCE's marketplace of curated technology partners.
The Strategic DEVone designation recognizes the depth of integration between PCI Pal and NiCE, enabling organizations to securely accept compliant payments natively within the NiCE CXone platform across voice and digital channels, while supporting both live agent and AI-powered customer interactions through a single, consistent payment experience.
Available now through the NiCE CXexchange, the integrated solutions enable NiCE customers to do the following:
- Facilitate seamless omnichannel payments across voice, digital, and chat channels within the NiCE environment and via their existing NiCE contracts.
- Accept payments securely and compliantly, protecting organizational environments from exposure to sensitive payment data.
- Apply the same trusted payment experience and security standards across both live-agent and AI-powered interactions.
- Accelerate deployment through a pre-integrated solution suite, fully vetted and available via NiCE CXexchange.
"This new agreement with NiCE, as a Strategic DEVone Partner, reflects the strength of our growing relationship and the shared focus on delivering trusted customer experiences to customers across the globe," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Today, companies are rapidly expanding the ways customers choose to engage, from traditional voice interactions through to digital and AI-powered journeys. Our role is to ensure payment security remains consistent across every interaction, with all payment methods available seamlessly, providing customers with the confidence to innovate their operations without compromising trust or compliance."
"Delivering exceptional customer experience means the trust customers place in every interaction has to hold steady, whether they're speaking with a person or an AI-powered assistant," said Dorothy Copeland, chief partner officer of NiCE, in a statement. "That's core to what we're building at NiCE, and PCI Pal's presence as one of our exclusive Strategic DEVone Partners will empower customers to deliver seamless integrated payment experiences while maintaining the highest levels of trust and security of those interactions."