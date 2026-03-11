PCI Pal Integrates with Zoom

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment and customer interaction solutions, has partnered with Zoom Communications to embed its secure payment technology directly into Zoom's advanced virtual agent, enabling secure customer interactions within artificial intelligence-driven workflows.

Zoom Virtual Agent introduces expanded AI capabilities to resolve customer issues end to end, seamlessly hand off to human agents when needed, and help companies shift from transactional service interactions to more connected customer relationships. The secure payment capability will enable customers to complete transactions within the same virtual interaction while maintaining rigorous security standards.

PCI Pal's technology will be integrated directly into ZVA workflows to facilitate secure payment interactions while helping prevent sensitive payment data from entering the organization's environment.