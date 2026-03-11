PCI Pal Integrates with Zoom

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment and customer interaction solutions, has partnered with Zoom Communications to embed its secure payment technology directly into Zoom's advanced virtual agent, enabling secure customer interactions within artificial intelligence-driven workflows.
Zoom Virtual Agent introduces expanded AI capabilities to resolve customer issues end to end, seamlessly hand off to human agents when needed, and help companies shift from transactional service interactions to more connected customer relationships. The secure payment capability will enable customers to complete transactions within the same virtual interaction while maintaining rigorous security standards.
PCI Pal's technology will be integrated directly into ZVA workflows to facilitate secure payment interactions while helping prevent sensitive payment data from entering the organization's environment.
"We are pleased to expand our strategic relationship with Zoom as AI continues to reshape customer engagement," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Our proven integrations with Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center already support secure payments across multiple customer channels. This next phase of our partnership extends those capabilities further. By embedding secure payment capabilities into Zoom Virtual Agent, we enable organizations of all sizes to confidently scale automation while protecting the customer experience and helping them maintain compliance without compromise. This initiative demonstrates our ability to secure payments seamlessly within evolving AI-driven customer journeys."
"Zoom Virtual Agent orchestrates multi-step workflows across systems, continuously learns from human resolutions, and provides full transparency into every agentic action," said Ram Rajagopalan, head of product for CX AI at Zoom, in a statement. "This enables organizations to automate complex interactions with confidence and build more connected customer relationships. We are thrilled to build on our relationship with PCI Pal to ensure that security and simplicity remain central to the customer payment experience."