PCI Pal Integrates with RingCentral

PCI Pal has integrated its secure payment solutions with RingCentral, cloud-based contact center solution, RingCX, and business communications solution, RingEX. This provides businesses with a streamlined approach to protecting sensitive customer data while maintaining high levels of service efficiency and compliance with stringent security regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with RingCentral, a global leader in cloud communications, to bring secure and compliant payment capabilities to the RingCentral community," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "This integrated partnership aligns with our mission at PCI Pal to enable all businesses to take secure and frictionless payments while improving customer and agent experience. With a number of shared customers already, we're excited by what the future will bring as PCI Pal's secure payments platform is now available to RingCentral customers across the globe."

"Security and compliance are top priorities for businesses today. Our integrated partnership with PCI Pal enables organizations to enhance their customer engagement strategies while also securing payment processing activities. We chose PCI Pal for their capability to integrate seamlessly at a cloud level and support our international footprint so our customers across the globe can access these secure payment services," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president of customer experience products at RingCentral, in a statement.