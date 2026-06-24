PCI Pal Adds Passkey Customer Authentication

PCI Pal is introducing passkey customer authentication that will enable organizations to establish verified customer identity at the start of every interaction.

The new capability complements PCI Pal's payment security solutions, extending protection to the identity verification stage of the customer journey and helping reduce fraud risk and friction for both customers and agents. It enables businesses to establish trusted identity before sensitive conversations take place and maintain security throughout the customer journey, including the payment moment.

Authentication is triggered during calls, chats, or other digital sessions, with identity confirmed before human agents, AI agents, or automated systems proceed with sensitive requests or payments. Using biometrics or device-bound credentials, customers verify their identity in seconds.

"Organizations increasingly need to verify customer identity before any sensitive action takes place," said Mufti Monim, chief technology officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "By adding passkey authentication to our Secure Engagement Platform, organizations can establish trusted identity in seconds while reducing exposure to AI-driven fraud and social engineering attacks."

Delivered through a unified architecture and single API framework, the capability integrates into both agent-assisted and automated systems, including interactive voice response and conversational artificial intelligence bots.