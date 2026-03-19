Orange Business Extends Live Intelligence and Adds AI Protections

European communications systems provider Orange Business this week launched Live Intelligence Studio within its Live Intelligence platform to help organizations design, deploy and govern autonomous artificial intelligence agents securely within its trusted infrastructure.

The company, which is based in France but serves companies and government entities in the United States and worldwide, is also launching branded calling, deepfake detection, AI-augmented customer care, and agentic telephony to its communications and collaboration products.

While Live Intelligence initially enabled simple agent creation for business users, the Studio now offers advanced features for developers and technical teams based on LangChain's technology. This next level includes comprehensive tools such as end-to-end observability and modular components like large-language model-as-a-service, retrieval-augmented generation, and connectors. The platform's modular, multi-LLM and open-source based architecture provides high adaptability and is future-proof to accommodate evolving requirements and emerging technologies.

Live Intelligence also provides a centralized governance layer that enables organizations to monitor, manage, and control AI agents across the enterprise. It offers real-time visibility into agent performance, usage, and costs.

Live Intelligence operates within trusted European infrastructure. This ensures compliance with regional regulations and provides clear oversight of where data is stored and processed. Audited by Orange Cyberdefense and supported by local experts, the platform assures users that their data is protected and managed according to regional standards.

"We are moving from AI chatbots to a new era where AI agents can autonomously perform complex tasks. This marks a fundamental shift for enterprises: AI is no longer just a productivity tool but a new layer of intelligent automation that augments teams and executes complete workflows," Usman Javaid, chief product and marketing officer at Orange Business, said in a statement.

Orange Business also this week added branded calling, deepfake detection, AI-augmented customer care, and agentic telephony capabilities, expanding its enterprise communications capabilities to build trust, enhance productivity, and ensure authenticity across voice and digital channels.

Orange Business is rolling out branded calling in France and the United States this year, and soon across the rest of Europe. This authenticated voice communication enables companies to display their names, corporate logos, and reason for calling directly onto recipients' mobile screens.

Orange Business is also integrating advanced deepfake detection technologies to its collaboration and customer experience products. Orange Business is ncluding ecosystems of partners such as Sensity and Reality Defender, for detecting fake audio, images, video and documents directly into its portfolio.

Orange Business also now is embedding generative AI directly into contact center and CRM environments to automate entire CX interactions from qualification to final problem solving. It also assists agents in real time with transcription, recommendations, sentiment analysis, and post-call documentation,

Meanwhile, Orange Business' agentic AI-powered cloud telephony creates an intelligent layer that optimizes the outcome of calls for both callers and callees. It can understand context, provide a certain level of answers, plan the next action, and autonomously manage the entire call journey. Benefits include faster response times, enhanced customer satisfaction through personalization, and optimized costs via smarter resource planning.