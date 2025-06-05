Observe.AI Unveils AI Agents for Voice of Customer Intelligence

Observe.AI, providers of a platform for contact centers, has expanded its GenAI Insights offering, introducing capabilities that unlock voice of the customer (VoC) insights and make them accessible across the company through AI agents.

With the latest release of GenAI Insights,& Observe.AI customers can now gain access to the most granular insights from 100 percent of customer conversations, including turn-by-turn sentiment shifts, root causes behind those changes, and top reasons customers reach out, all tied to key business outcomes.

"Contact centers are home to the richest customer data in the enterprise, but that data has historically been locked behind siloed data systems, slow manual analysis, or complex tooling," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement. "With this latest release, we're giving every team, not just analysts, on-demand access to deeper, smarter, evidence-based insights that drive business action."

New in this latest version of GenAI Insights are the following:

AskObserve, a natural language AI agent and conversational shortcut to insights. Teams can now simply ask questions like "What's driving complaints about our billing process?" or "Are customers mentioning competitor offers more often this quarter?" and receive real-time, structured answers backed by real data from conversations.

AI Studio, a no-code command center for teams to configure, test, and fine-tune their AI-powered services to be incorporated into any workflows. Users can customize conversation outputs into free-text summaries, flag competitor or named mentions, identify key moments, and categorize topics.

L1/L2/L3 Customer Contact Reasons that go beyond surface-level topics to reveal the underlying why behind customer interactions. GenAI Insights now breaks down conversations by first-level (L1), second-level (L2), and third-level (L3) contact reasons, offering a layered view that identifies behavior and trends that impact first-contact resolution opportunities.

VoC Dashboards and Reporting that track sentiment, contact reasons, and how they connect. These dashboards surface operational metrics, linking them to real business outcomes and ROI.