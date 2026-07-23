Observe.AI Partners with AWS

Observe.AI has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies deploy AI Agents for CX at scale.

Through this collaboration, customers can use Observe.AI's Agentic CX Platform, running on AWS, to bring AI agents into customer experience, resolving customer needs directly, supporting front-line teams in real time, and continuously improving performance across every conversation.

"Enterprises want to put AI agents to work in customer experience, but production environments demand reliability, security, and compliance at every layer," said Allison Johnson, director of Americas technology partners at AWS, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Observe.AI gives organizations a clear path to deploy AI agents across their customer service operations on AWS, backed by the scalable, secure cloud infrastructure that mission-critical CX requires. We're helping customers and technology partners move from experimentation to real operational impact." "AI agents are redefining how customer experience work gets done," said Swapnil Jain, CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "By working with AWS, we are giving enterprises a clear path to deploy AI Agents for CX across the full service operation, from resolving customer needs directly to supporting front-line teams and improving performance continuously."

Observe.AI solutions will also be available through AWS Marketplace.