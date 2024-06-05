Observe.AI Launches Next-Gen Conversation Intelligence

Observe.AI, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for contact centers, has added generative AI capabilities to help contact center leaders improve revenue, retention, and operational efficiency.

With this new release, Observe.AI enables customers to use natural language prompts to extract more nuanced, subjective, and ambiguous insights. For example, contact centers can answer questions like "Did the agent respond appropriately to customer objections?" or "Did the agent ask probing questions to understand the customer's issue?" These insights then enrich Observe's Auto QA, coaching, and real-time agent guidance.

Observe.AI's platform is built on a domain-specific, 40-billion-parameter large language model, wrapped in secure, supervisory layers and fine-tuned with more than 100 years of contact center data, driving accuracy lifts of 45 percent for dead-air detection, 35 percent for call summarization, and 33 percent for sentiment detection compared with generic models, according to the company.

With the new platform, contact center leaders can do the following:

Attain Auto QA coverage, using industry benchmarks, with insights for both precise and objective aspects, as well as more nuanced, subjective, and complex aspects of customer interactions.

Completely customize after-call notes, ensuring summaries are structured with fields that contain specifics such as competitors, offers or products mentioned, answers to choice-based questions (e.g. Was customer sentiment positive or negative?"), and text paragraphs or bullet-points.

Customize real-time guidance and knowledge assist.