Observe.AI Introduces VoiceAI Agents

Observe.AI, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for contact centers, has launched VoiceAI agents, capable of automating all customer interactions in the contact center, from FAQs to complex, multi-turn conversations.

With its VoiceAI agents, Observe.AI delivers human-like conversations with AI agents that exhibit empathy, listening skills, and critical thinking. With Observe.AI's VoiceAI agents, companies can do the following:

Build human-like, on-brand AI agents for multi-turn and multi-intent conversations while providing complete control over brand, sentiment, and tone.

Leverage existing customer interactions to build, train, and test new VoiceAI agents or add new skills to existing VoiceAI agents.

Provide customers with zero-wait-time assistance.

VoiceAI agents can understand any customer question and deliver answers or escalate to a human agent with full context. With more than 200 integrations, VoiceAI is deeply embedded into systems of record and can work alongside human agents.

VoiceAI agents are constructed on Observe.AI's security architecture, including GDPR, HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC2, ISO27001, and other certifications. Every customer conversation is automatically reviewed and evaluated by Observe.AI's AutoQA to monitor performance and provide feedback for further refinement.

VoiceAI agents are established on Observe.AI's conversation intelligence platform, which analyzes every customer interaction to determine topics for automation and identify critical insights to increase revenue, improve customer retention, and optimize operational efficiencies and compliance.