Nurix AI Launches NuPlay to Power Voice Agents

Nurix.ai, an agentic artificial intelligence company, has launched >NuPlay, an interactive voice AI platform to automate more than 80 percent of customer inquiries.
NuPlay is an enterprise-grade, action-oriented agent that connects deeply across internal workflows, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning, and cloud contact center tools, turning conversations into outcomes. Features include the following:
- Interruption handling for complex calls.
- Instantaneous customer resolution.
- Personality-driven agents to reflect brand tone and personas.
- Action Taking across more than300 integrated enterprise software systems like CRM, booking, and support platforms.
"Most AI tools today generate conversations, largely over text; however, that's not how meaningful human-to-human interactions take place," said Mukesh Bansal, founder and CEO of Nurix.AI, in a statement. "People need to talk to each other to make decisions and execute them because they want to feel heard and understood. Customers seek meaningful interactions where they are truly listened to, and brands that prioritize scaling quality customer service are the ones that will build lasting loyalty. NuPlay is enabling people to interact with AI agents in the same way they would with a sales rep or customer support team, fostering genuine engagement, gathering information, and accelerating decision-making seamlessly within enterprise operations."