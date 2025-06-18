Nurix AI Launches NuPlay to Power Voice Agents

Nurix.ai, an agentic artificial intelligence company, has launched >NuPlay, an interactive voice AI platform to automate more than 80 percent of customer inquiries.

NuPlay is an enterprise-grade, action-oriented agent that connects deeply across internal workflows, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning, and cloud contact center tools, turning conversations into outcomes. Features include the following:

Interruption handling for complex calls.

Instantaneous customer resolution.

Personality-driven agents to reflect brand tone and personas.

Action Taking across more than300 integrated enterprise software systems like CRM, booking, and support platforms.