NiCE and RingCentral Extend Partnership

NiCE has renewed its collaboration with RingCentral, a business communications provider, through a multi-year extension of their long-term agreement to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center powered by NiCE CXone Mpower.
Together, the two companies have a long history of offering a deeply integrated cloud contact center and cloud unified communications solution.
"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with NiCE and double down on continuing to offer NiCE's renowned industry-leading CX platform powered by AI to RingCentral's enterprise customers," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "Our customers greatly benefit from the integration of two recognized industry leaders that no other vendors are able to deliver. This partnership extension marks an important next chapter, and we look forward to working with the NiCE team offering our AI-powered integrated solution streamlining customer interactions and boosting overall efficiency."
"RingCentral is a recognized leader in cloud business communications, and we're excited to work together to take our partnership with RingCentral to the next level, one defined by the seamless convergence of AI powered customer and employee experiences," said Scott Russell, CEO of NiCE, in a statement. "The path ahead is about working together collaboratively to unlock more opportunities and meet businesses wherever they are in their AI journey to modernize how they connect, collaborate, and serve their customers."