NiCE Unveils NiCE Inform AI for Emergency Communications Centers

NiCE has launched NiCE Inform AI, which provides emergency communications centers (ECCs) with artificial intelligence-driven transcription and search capabilities to uncover valuable insights from every call while enhancing productivity, emergency response, and employee retention.

With NiCE Inform AI, emergency communications centers can do the following:

Automate manual tasks, including incident reconstruction and quality assurance.

Coach and mentor staff.

Improve situational awareness with transcriptions of every emergency call.

Reconstruct incidents with keyword searching to retrieve additional communications related to a complex incident. Supervisors can also review transcripts alongside incident recordings.

Automatically categorize calls for targeted quality assurance based on spoken words. This includes pre-built categories such as calls from children, repeat callers, or those related to mental health crises, injured victims, shootings, missing children, bomb threats, suspicious packages, and more.

Analyze call volume for each category and listen to individual calls to detect mishandled incidents, uncover training needs, and bring best practices to the forefront.

Ensure accurate Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) incident coding.

Facilitate internal investigations triggered by complaints, using keyword searching to identify rude, dismissive, or unresponsive telecommunicators.