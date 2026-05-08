NiCE Partners with ServiceNow

NiCE has launched a joint solution with ServiceNow that closes the gap between front-office engagement and back-office execution, enabling organizations to trigger complex enterprise workflows the moment a customer interaction begins.

The NiCE-ServiceNow joint solution unifies real-time customer engagement with the workflows and systems required to resolve issues end to end. By bringing together NiCE's CXone platform with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and workflow capabilities, the solution connects customer engagement with enterprise execution to synchronize real-time customer intent with automated enterprise fulfillment.

"Customer experience is entering a new era that is defined by speed, intelligence, and execution," said Jeff Comstock, president of CX product and technology at NiCE, in a statement. "With this release, we are helping organizations turn AI innovation into everyday impact by connecting customer conversations directly to the people and processes that deliver outcomes."

"Exceptional customer service is shifting from transactional to transformational, underpinned by intelligent, connected experiences powered by AI," said Alix Douglas, group vice president of partner solutions at ServiceNow, in a statement. "The NiCE-ServiceNow solution, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, equips organizations to unify real-time customer engagement with enterprise workflows, accelerating resolution, improving consistency, and delivering measurable outcomes across the end-to-end customer journey. Together, we're advancing a shared mission to supercharge every stage of the customer journey."

The NiCE-ServiceNow solution delivers the following advanced capabilities:

  • A unified intelligent routing system that combines ServiceNow's rich customer and case data with NiCE's real-time engagement intelligence to orchestrate interactions across front-, middle-, and back-office teams. By dynamically evaluating intent, sentiment, service history, workload, and service-level agreements, the platform ensures every interaction is matched to the right resource at the right time.
  • An AI-powered agent copilot that leverages NiCE's CX AI to provide role-specific, real-time guidance grounded in customer intent, sentiment, and behavioral patterns. Copilot delivers proactive recommendations, automated summaries, and intelligent next-best actions across front-, middle-, and back-office operations.

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