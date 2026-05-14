NiCE Partners with Konecta

NiCE has partnered with Konecta to accelerate the deployment of next-generation, artificial intelligence-powered solutions across global markets.

At the core of this partnership is NiCE's CXone cloud c ontact center platform and NiCE Cognigy's generative and agentic AI technology to enable intelligent virtual agents and real-time AI assistance that move beyond insights to autonomous, action-oriented execution across the customer journey.

As part of the agreement, Konecta will integrate NiCE's technology, including NiCE Cognigy's AI capabilities, into its own open platform, delivering out-of-the-box digital agents trained on industry-specific regulatory requirements and customer journeys.

Konecta's role extends beyond technology integration. The company brings deep expertise in business processes and customer operations to design predefined workflows and AI interactions tailored to the unique needs of each industry.

As part of the agreement, Konecta becomes a fully certified Global Platinum Partner of NiCE.