NiCE Launches Agentic AI Innovation

NiCE today launched an agentic artificial intelligence innovation that transforms enterprise interaction data into ready-to-deploy, performance-driven AI agents at scale.
The capability analyzes structured and unstructured data across voice, chat, digital channels, workflows, and human interactions to identify where AI can deliver measurable impact across cost, revenue, customer and employee experience, and compliance. It then automatically builds and deploys the AI agents to execute against those opportunities under enterprise-grade governance guardrails. It provides a closed-loop approach that identifies the highest-impact automation opportunities, quantifies projected ROI before deployment, and automatically generates production-ready NiCE AI Agents to execute against them.
Powered by billions of customer interactions processed annually across the CXone platform, NiCE's innovation continuously learns from top-performing human resolutions and measures live outcomes against projections.
"Enterprises don't win by bolting AI point solutions onto their existing infrastructure," said Jeff Comstock, president of CX product and technology at NiCE, in a statement. "They win with one AI-native digital front door that orchestrates every interaction end-to-end. NiCE strengthens that strategy by starting with real interaction data, quantifying the opportunity, and moving directly to production-ready AI agents. It helps organizations move quickly from AI experimentation to measurable outcomes at scale."