NiCE Launches Agentic AI Innovation

NiCE today launched an agentic artificial intelligence innovation that transforms enterprise interaction data into ready-to-deploy, performance-driven AI agents at scale.

The capability analyzes structured and unstructured data across voice, chat, digital channels, workflows, and human interactions to identify where AI can deliver measurable impact across cost, revenue, customer and employee experience, and compliance. It then automatically builds and deploys the AI agents to execute against those opportunities under enterprise-grade governance guardrails. It provides a closed-loop approach that identifies the highest-impact automation opportunities, quantifies projected ROI before deployment, and automatically generates production-ready NiCE AI Agents to execute against them.

Powered by billions of customer interactions processed annually across the CXone platform, NiCE's innovation continuously learns from top-performing human resolutions and measures live outcomes against projections.