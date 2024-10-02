Nextiva Introduces Workforce Scheduling

Nextiva has launched Nextiva Workforce Scheduling, an expansion of its workforce engagement management suite, on the Nextiva Unified-CXM platform.
Workforce Scheduling equips contact center leaders with tools to automate complex staffing tasks. Key functionality includes automated forecasting, planning, scheduling, compliance tracking, attendance tracking, employee performance management, and more. Additionally, a mobile app enables team members to manage their schedules by bidding on shifts, swapping shifts, submitting time-off requests, and other tasks.
"Workforce Scheduling helps optimize staffing levels and schedules to ensure efficient operations and excellent customer service while balancing employee needs and preferences," said Senthil Velayutham, Nextiva's chief product and technology officer, in a statement. "Nextiva is devoted to offering the most comprehensive unified customer experience management platform on the market. The addition of Workforce Scheduling to our portfolio brings essential front-line CX staffing tools seamlessly into our platform as a complete solution."