Nextiva Introduces Workforce Scheduling

Nextiva has launched Nextiva Workforce Scheduling, an expansion of its workforce engagement management suite, on the Nextiva Unified-CXM platform.

Workforce Scheduling equips contact center leaders with tools to automate complex staffing tasks. Key functionality includes automated forecasting, planning, scheduling, compliance tracking, attendance tracking, employee performance management, and more. Additionally, a mobile app enables team members to manage their schedules by bidding on shifts, swapping shifts, submitting time-off requests, and other tasks.