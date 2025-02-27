Neuron7 Delivers Resolution Pathways

Neuron7.ai, a provider of service resolution intelligence, today announced the general availability of Resolution Pathways, which transforms static knowledge into interactive, visual step-by-step resolution guides.

Leveraging Neuron7's domain-specific agentic artificial intelligence technology, the solution goes beyond answering basic questions to providing clear, actionable insights to resolve the most complex yet serious service issues and enabling seamless troubleshooting and continuous learning.

Neuron7’s Resolution Pathways are generated in minutes from complex documentation and integrated into workflows and platforms like Salesforce (including the Neuron7 app for Agentforce), ServiceNow and Microsoft.