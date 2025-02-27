Neuron7 Delivers Resolution Pathways

Neuron7.ai, a provider of service resolution intelligence, today announced the general availability of Resolution Pathways, which transforms static knowledge into interactive, visual step-by-step resolution guides.
Leveraging Neuron7's domain-specific agentic artificial intelligence technology, the solution goes beyond answering basic questions to providing clear, actionable insights to resolve the most complex yet serious service issues and enabling seamless troubleshooting and continuous learning.
Neuron7’s Resolution Pathways are generated in minutes from complex documentation and integrated into workflows and platforms like Salesforce (including the Neuron7 app for Agentforce), ServiceNow and Microsoft.
"Static, distributed, and unreliable data, combined with a loss of institutional expertise, is hampering service resolution and driving down customer satisfaction. With Resolution Pathways, Neuron 7 is disrupting the status quo by harnessing the power of AI to quickly and easily navigate through problems to an ideal resolution," said Neuron7 CEO Niken Patel in a statement. "Our transformative technology applies the latest agentic AI technology to convert knowledge of all types into a scalable platform that will become the gold standard for service excellence. While everyone else is trying to deploy agents to automate repetitive simple tasks or search for general knowledge, our agentic AI is engineered to understand the nuances of complex issues ensuring that every resolution pathway is both comprehensive and insightful, and continues to approve over time. Now our customers won't just see a single resolution step or search result, they'll better understand how they got to that resolution for faster problem-solving in the future."