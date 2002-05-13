Nectar Makes Its Solutions Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Nectar Services Digital Experience Platform and CX Assurance tools are now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences, as a Premier Partner.

Nectar's solutions are available for use with Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one customer and employee experience orchestration platform for organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experiences, turnkey artificial intelligence, and end-to-end journey optimization.

"Entering the AppFoundry marketplace with Genesys presents an unparalleled opportunity. We're not just solving problems proactively and in real time, we're enhancing customer and agent satisfaction, reducing churn, and offering a platform for partners to monetize their expertise," said Hes Yavari, vice president of the contact center and customer experience practice at Nectar, in a statement.

Nectar's solutions make it easy for Genesys customers to do the following:

Tackle issues right at the agent's endpoint.

Provide end-to-end customer/agent experience and platform visibility at scale across multi-vendor communications technologies.

Test system performance.

Speed migration to the cloud.

Monitor contact center technology from the outside in, providing alerts and alarms when something isn't performing as it should.

Pinpoint problems within a single-pane-of-glass.