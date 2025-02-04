Natterbox Launches Digital Solution

Natterbox, a communication solutions provider, today launched Natterbox Digital, which unifies voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into a seamless experience for agents and customers on one unified platform natively integrated into Salesforce.

Natterbox Digital allows businesses to orchestrate interactions through unified routing between voice and digital messaging. Features include triggered messaging and intelligent routing.

Key features of Natterbox Digital include the following:

Unified Omnichannel Communication with voice, SMS, and WhatsApp within Salesforce, giving agents a 360-degree view of customer interactions.

Triggered Outbound Messages to automate communications like appointment reminders, order updates, and post-call follow-ups.

AI-Powered Real-Time Digital Translations.

Custom Message Templates for messaging on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Unified Routing Policy Builder, to streamline inbound calls and digital messages with a customizable routing framework to connect customers to the right agent.