Natterbox Launches AI Assistants and AI Agents

Natterbox, a contact center provider, has launched AI Assistants and AI Agents to transform contact centers with automated voice, SMS, and WhatsApp support. This release is part of Natterbox's dynamic AI workforce to cut call queues, reduce costs, and free up human agents to focus on higher-value interactions.

The AI Assistants can handle up to 70 percent of routine customer queries, such as answering frequently asked questions or checking order statuses, while AI Agents go further by completing end-to-end tasks like processing refunds, scheduling appointments, and cancelling orders, all without human intervention.

The AI Assistants act as an instant first point of contact for customers and will escalate queries that cannot be resolved immediately. The AI can be trained to identify cues from customers such as keywords or emotional signs to know when to pass to a human agent to avoid a negative customer experience. When a query is escalated, it is automatically routed to a specialized human agent with a summary of the query.

"This is a critical shift in the contact center industry. Human agents should not be wasting time and talent answering basic questions and resetting passwords. This is both expensive and demoralizing," said Neil Hammerton, CEO and co-founder of Natterbox, in a statement. "With AI Assistants and AI Agents, the AI workforce does what it does best: handle repetitive, resource-intensive queries so that human agents can focus on delivering real value to customers."

AI Assistants and Agents from Natterbox can be trained using as little as a website or PDF. Workflow drag-and-drop set up allows businesses to integrate AI Assistants and AI Agents into existing routing frameworks.