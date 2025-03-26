NICE Partners with Deloitte Digital

NICE and Deloitte Digital are partnering to deliver end-to-end artificial intelligence and service automation for customer service.

Deloitte Digital and NICE each offer revamped solutions, fueled by AI and designed to boost productivity and create more personalized and proactive interactions. Equipped with brand-specific guardrails, NICE offers its CXone Mpower platform, which is powered by AI and manages complex operations with enhanced precision and scale. This enables companies to control the design and build of their customer service workflows.

"Our clients understand the need to refresh their customer service in an age of increased technology transformation due to the business potential it unlocks," said Stephanie Arnette, ecosystems and alliances leader at Deloitte Digital and a principal of Deloitte Consulting, in a statement. "This collaboration with NICE showcases the commitment we are making to help clients improve their customer experience with cost-effective solutions. In turn, our collaboration will allow our clients to develop more meaningful interactions each step of the way with their customers."

"Implementing an automated customer service model is crucial in today's fast-paced environment, as it allows businesses to provide timely and efficient support to their customers," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "In addition to advanced technology, it requires a strategic approach that factors in the needs of your customers. Teaming up with Deloitte Digital highlights our focus to help ensure a seamless and personalized customer service experience."