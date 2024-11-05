NICE Launches CXone Mpower SmartSpeak

NICE has launched CXone Mpower SmartSpeak, an artificial intelligence-powered solution with real-time language interpretation for customer service and sales interactions.

CXone Mpower SmartSpeak, powered by OneMeta, leverages advanced consecutive interpretation technology. Customers can initiate an interaction in their preferred languages while CXone Mpower SmartSpeak instantly translates into the agent's target language and vice versa in real time. It is available in nearly 100 languages and dialects.

"Together, we are redefining global communication, delivering clarity and efficiency in every interaction," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, in a statement. "By integrating our advanced AI-powered translation technology with NICE's leading contact center technology, we empower businesses to overcome language barriers and elevate the customer experience. This union sets the stage for a world where businesses communicate effortlessly and thrive globally, regardless of language. The partnership with NICE marks a key milestone in our mission to create a more understanding world."

"We provide businesses with all the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected global market. This solution revolutionizes the way businesses sell to and support their global customers. By offering multiple language options powered by AI capabilities, we're enabling businesses to provide exceptional service to a truly global audience, freeing businesses from the limitations of language barriers," Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, said in a statement.