NICE Launches CXone Mpower Orchestrator

NICE at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fla., launched CXone Mpower Orchestrator, which delivers end-to-end automation for customer service by unifying all touchpoints, including virtual agents, live agents, and back-office workflows, on a single artificial intelligence platform.
Built natively on CXone Mpower, NICE's customer service AI platform, Orchestrator integrates AI-driven insights, third-party applications, and enterprise-wide workflows into a unified, automated, and optimized framework. Orchestrator analyzes, predicts, and optimizes processes dynamically, proactively identifying and implementing improvements across the entire service ecosystem.
Orchestrator delivers the following:
- Seamless Workflow Orchestration that unifies all customer service operations from intent to fulfillment across human-assisted and self-service touchpoints, integrating third-party systems.
- Intelligent Process Analysis that provides real-time visibility into key metrics, detects patterns, identifies optimization opportunities, and simulates changes before implementation.
- Business-User Empowerment that enables non-technical users to implement workflow optimizations through a conversational interface, with conversational AI and no-code tools.
"Customer service leaders are drowning in AI and automation tools that create more complexity instead of delivering real efficiency. CXone Mpower Orchestrator changes the game, eliminating silos, unifying operations, and giving businesses a single, intelligent view of every customer service workflow. Leveraging functional AI and a conversational interface, CXone Mpower Orchestrator enables leaders to proactively identify automation opportunities, optimize processes, and drive efficiency like never before," Barry Cooper, president of NICE's CX Division, said in a statement.