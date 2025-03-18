NICE Launches CXone Mpower Orchestrator

NICE at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fla., launched CXone Mpower Orchestrator, which delivers end-to-end automation for customer service by unifying all touchpoints, including virtual agents, live agents, and back-office workflows, on a single artificial intelligence platform.

Built natively on CXone Mpower, NICE's customer service AI platform, Orchestrator integrates AI-driven insights, third-party applications, and enterprise-wide workflows into a unified, automated, and optimized framework. Orchestrator analyzes, predicts, and optimizes processes dynamically, proactively identifying and implementing improvements across the entire service ecosystem.

Orchestrator delivers the following:

Seamless Workflow Orchestration that unifies all customer service operations from intent to fulfillment across human-assisted and self-service touchpoints, integrating third-party systems.

Intelligent Process Analysis that provides real-time visibility into key metrics, detects patterns, identifies optimization opportunities, and simulates changes before implementation.

Business-User Empowerment that enables non-technical users to implement workflow optimizations through a conversational interface, with conversational AI and no-code tools.