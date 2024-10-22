NICE Expands CXone Mpower

NICE today launched the next generation of CXone Mpower, with advanced services for the CXone architecture that are foundational for delivering full-scale customer service automation.

These new architectural services enable integration of workflows between front, mid, and back office, orchestration of AI and human agents as one, and consolidation of customer service knowledge, AI models, and integrations.

CXone Mpower expands the robust and open architecture of CXone and enables full orchestration of human and AI agents on a single platform. Through proactive augmentation, all CXone Mpower employees are equipped with an adaptive, proactive copilot designed to enhance all customer service workflows and boost productivity. CXone Mpower also enables rapid, automated development of AI agents using customer service domain-specific AI capabilities.

CXone Mpower consolidates data, knowledge, and AI models into a single intelligent hub. The platform provides robust role-based access control and advanced guardrail management. By leveraging NICE's domain-specific AI models trained in customer service, businesses can unlock the full potential of large language models. Businesses can inject real-time, contextual insights into every workflow and interaction.