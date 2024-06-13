NEC Launches Univerge Blue Archiving Solution for Contact Centers

NEC, a provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions, today launched Univerge Blue Archive for Engage, a contact center archiving platform to store and retrieve interactions between agents and customers.

Key features of Univerge Blue Archive for Engage include the following:

Automatic preservation of call recordings, chats, text messages, voicemails, emails, screen recordings, transcriptions, and sentiment analysis.

Contextual search capability for retrieving communications across channels.

Role-based access control.

Customizable retention periods for up to 10 years.

Compliance with industry regulations, such as the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

the Securities Exchange Commission, and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.