NEC Launches Univerge Blue Archiving Solution for Contact Centers

NEC, a provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions, today launched Univerge Blue Archive for Engage, a contact center archiving platform to store and retrieve interactions between agents and customers.
Key features of Univerge Blue Archive for Engage include the following:
- Automatic preservation of call recordings, chats, text messages, voicemails, emails, screen recordings, transcriptions, and sentiment analysis.
- Contextual search capability for retrieving communications across channels.
- Role-based access control.
- Customizable retention periods for up to 10 years.
- Compliance with industry regulations, such as the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
the Securities Exchange Commission, and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.
"We're thrilled to announce the release of Univerge Blue Archive for Engage, which demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing top-notch business communication tools to our channel partners and customers," said Marc Hebner, president of NEC Cloud Communications, in a statement. "As a new addition to our expanding Univerge Blue cloud suite of solutions, the inclusion of Archive for Engage allows us to further improve customer satisfaction, boost efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in a crowded market."