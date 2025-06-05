Mosaicx Updates Its Engage Product

Mosaicx today launched the next era of its Engage product, which enables natural, personalized self-service conversations across every channel Mosaicx supports, including voice, SMS, email, and web chat.
Mosaicx embedded intelligence at every layer of the AI-native platform, proactively anticipating and resolving customer needs by unifying data and context.
"Engage reflects our deep experience delivering enterprise customer engagement solutions over the past 30 years," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX, the parent company of Mosaicx, in a statement. "We built this platform from the ground up to combine the power of [large language models] and agentic AI with the insights we've gained from years of deployments, allowing businesses to achieve high ROI from their CX investments."