Mitel Strengthens Partnership with Talkative

Mitel, a provider of business communications, and Talkative, a provider of customer service solutions, have expanded their partnership to bring generative artificial intelligence tools to Mitel's contact center solutions.

With the enhanced partnership, Talkative's suite of AI-driven customer service tools now fully integrates with Mitel's contact center portfolio, further empowering organizations to engage with customers via AI-enhanced live chat, virtual agents, social messaging, SMS, and video chat.

The new AI-powered capabilities also enable companies to leverage automation to answer everyday customer questions. Using companies' product and support information, company-specific AI knowledge bases can train virtual agents to create intent-based conversation flows that promote self-service options.

Tools like AI Agent Assist and real-time automatic translation can be deployed directly from Mitel's omnichannel customer experience management platforms, MiContact Center Business and MiContact Center Enterprise.

Features of this partnership include the following:

AI virtual agents.

Live chat and video calling enhanced by genAI.

AI transcripts for video calls that can be delivered via website, app, or messaging channel.

WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook Messaging on MiContact Center Business and Enterprise.

AI analytics and reporting for contact center operational efficiency and overall performance.