Mitel Strengthens Partnership with Talkative

Mitel, a provider of business communications, and Talkative, a provider of customer service solutions, have expanded their partnership to bring generative artificial intelligence tools to Mitel's contact center solutions.
With the enhanced partnership, Talkative's suite of AI-driven customer service tools now fully integrates with Mitel's contact center portfolio, further empowering organizations to engage with customers via AI-enhanced live chat, virtual agents, social messaging, SMS, and video chat.
The new AI-powered capabilities also enable companies to leverage automation to answer everyday customer questions. Using companies' product and support information, company-specific AI knowledge bases can train virtual agents to create intent-based conversation flows that promote self-service options.
Tools like AI Agent Assist and real-time automatic translation can be deployed directly from Mitel's omnichannel customer experience management platforms, MiContact Center Business and MiContact Center Enterprise.
Features of this partnership include the following:
- AI virtual agents.
- Live chat and video calling enhanced by genAI.
- AI transcripts for video calls that can be delivered via website, app, or messaging channel.
- WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook Messaging on MiContact Center Business and Enterprise.
- AI analytics and reporting for contact center operational efficiency and overall performance.
"Deepening our partnership with Talkative brings a new dimension to our contact center portfolio and further strengthens our AI ecosystem," said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel, in a statement. "AI offers so much potential for companies looking to deliver exceptional customer service, but getting started can feel overwhelming. Talkative makes the power of AI accessible to any business through intuitive genAI functionality. Now deeply integrated into Mitel's contact center solutions, it means better customer interactions and more effective agent performance."
"Our partnership with Mitel will empower businesses with tools that enhance customer interactions while also driving operational efficiency and greater customer loyalty," said Felix Winstone, co-founder and CEO of Talkative, in a statement. "Mitel's omnichannel capabilities are unmatched, and together we can redefine the way contact centers operate, integrating AI capabilities into an agent's workflow, with reporting and monitoring also included in one single pane of glass interface."