Mitel Launches Mitel CX

Mitel, a business communications systems provider, has launched Mitel CX to help organizations enhance customer engagement processes and employee efficiency.

Mitel CX supports omnichannel customer interactions, including voice, video, chat, and social. It integrates with Mitel's unified communications solutions, extending CX capabilities to all employees, not just contact center agents. For organizations using other providers for their core communications, Mitel CX also can serve as a stand-alone solution.

"Customer experience goes well beyond the contact center; it's central to brand reputation and maximizing revenue," said Martin Bitzinger, Mitel's senior vice president of product management, in a statement. "As customer expectations evolve, technology can become a strategic advantage. Mitel CX extends customer engagement capabilities to all employees, aligning communications across departments to create a cohesive CX environment and more meaningful customer interactions."

Mitel CX is available in on-premises and cloud deployment models in a mixed environment. Additionally, Mitel's Common Communications Framework ensures interoperability with Mitel CX across the Mitel ecosystem.

Key Features of Mitel CX Include: