Mitek Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci

Mitek Systems, a provider of digital identity verification and fraud prevention, has integrated with Ping Identity, a provider of solutions and services for securing digital identities, bringing together PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The DaVinci connector enables organizations to configure advanced identity verification capabilities, including liveness detection and face comparison, into PingOne DaVinci.

Through the integration, Ping customers can leverage Mitek's identity verification capabilities to better detect impersonation attempts, deepfakes, and other emerging fraud tactics. These capabilities are delivered within a scalable orchestration framework that allows organizations to adapt identity assurance requirements as threats evolve. The integration supports both no-code and low-code configurations, including banking-grade, high-assurance, step-up verification to combat sophisticated fraud.