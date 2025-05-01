Mindful by Medallia Receives FedRAMP Authorization

Medallia has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorized status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its Mindful by Medallia cloud-based contact center solution.

With FedRAMP Moderate authorization status, which is required of cloud technology vendors in the federal sector, Mindful by Medallia is now certified by the federal government in meeting cloud security requirements.

With Mindful by Medallia, citizens can request callbacks at their preferred times. Mindful by Medallia intelligently schedules call volume and streamlines call routing by providing agents with contextual information before each interaction.

Mindful by Medallia aligns citizen and government service preferences with citizen-led callback scheduling, virtual holding, call scheduling across all channels, insight through robust analytics and dashboards, automated SMS notifications, and more.

"We are so pleased that Mindful by Medallia is now FedRAMP authorized. This allows all government agencies the ability to transform their contact centers quickly for the people they serve with secure, enterprise-ready callback technology, making it easier for people to get service, even when digital channels fall short," said Lee Becker, senior vice president of industry executive advisory and public sector at Medallia, in a statement. "The contact center is often overlooked, but it's one of the most direct ways to understand and improve the citizen experience, while also driving efficiency and reducing costs for government agencies. With Mindful by Medallia's best-in-breed scheduled and priority callbacks, agencies can reach more people, reduce wait times, and improve the productivity of their employees, all of which supports a more thoughtful, responsive, citizen-first approach."

Medallia also earned FedRAMP High authorization for Medallia GovCloud, which includes Medallia AI-powered speech analytics that automatically surface customer pain points, agent performance, and customer satisfaction insights across federal, state, and local agencies while meeting the highest security and risk assessment requirements for federal cloud platforms.