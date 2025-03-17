Microsoft Launches Teams Phone Extensibility for Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Today at Enterprise Connect, Microsoft introduced Teams Phone extensibility for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center.

Companies with Teams Phone and Dynamics 365 Contact Center will be able to leverage Teams Phone as a single, integrated solution to power calling across their unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions.

Teams Phone extensibility is also supported by independent software vendor solutions that leverage Azure Communication Services for this integration ISV solutions that will be certified for Teams Phone extensibility include Anywhere365, AudioCodes, ComputerTalk, Enghouse, IP Dynamics, Landis, and Luware.

