Medallia Adds 7 AI-Powered Capabilities

Medallia, a customer and employee experience solutions provider, today at its Medallia Experience '25 conference in Las Vegas launched seven artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that accelerate the speed to insights and action using Medallia's Text Analytics, unified platform architecture, and generative AI.

"This is a pivotal point for the industry and a time when enterprise organizations must move beyond siloed, survey-centric programs. These new AI capabilities enable our customers to understand and act quickly on all unstructured data from digital behavior and voice and chat conversations, not just structured survey feedback," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "Our unique ability to bring omnichannel insights together in one platform and our industry-leading artificial intelligence position Medallia as the only CX company ready to lead this transformation into the next generation of customer experience."

The capabilities enable organizations to move beyond surveys and understand and act on unstructured data across digital behavior and voice and chat conversations. Those AI-powered capabilities showcase the broad range of solutions offered by Medallia, including the following:

Digital Experience

Prescriptive Digital Experience Insights and recommendations to resolve digital experience issues.

Digital Session Summarization, which enables organizations to understand key behavioral events for digital sessions without watching a replay.

Contact Center

Coaching Intelligence that empowers managers with summaries of previous sessions and genAI-driven recommended coaching topics personalized to each agent.

Intelligent Summaries that enable agents to act quickly. Call and chat summaries are automatically populated into feedback records and dashboard views.

Omnichannel

Smart Response, which creates personalized replies based on the content of a feedback record.

Themes with Generative AI to find more precise emerging trends with more frequent updates.

Root Cause Assist, which automatically generates a summarized root-cause analysis with the ability to drill down for more details.