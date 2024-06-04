Meaning Partners with Five9

Meaning, providers of a real-time voice harmonization platform, is partnering with Five9, a customer experience platform provider, to overcome language barriers through generative artificial intelligence.

With Meaning capabilities within the Five9 Agent Desktop, voices can be modified in real time to adjust for discernibility. Meaning's technology supports use cases from customer support to business development resources to sales.

"We're thrilled to join the Five9 partner program, putting our unique, patented, generative AI-powered voice communication solution in the hands of those who benefit from it most," said Yishay Carmiel, founder and CEO of Meaning, in a statement. "Our unique offerings meet the individual agent where they are, empowering them to enhance conversations on their own terms at the gradient most natural and comfortable to them."

"Meaning brings AI to the contact center for companies focused on streamlining the customer experience," said Brian Bitsky, senior director of business development at Five9, in a statement. "By leveraging Meaning and Five9 together, companies can seamlessly power meaningful conversations with customers in real time, fostering stronger brand value and more genuine experiences."