MNET Partners with 8x8

8x8, a customer experience platform provider, and MNET have partnered to bring MNET's CoreAccess+ middleware to the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for faster authentication, smarter self-service, and seamless handoffs between bots and agents while maintaining strict security and compliance standards. MNET has also joined the SellWith8 tier of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem.

8x8 and MNET joint customers will benefit from the following:

  • Secure access to core banking systems like Jack Henry, Fiserv, and Corelation.
  • Smarter self-service and better handoffs, as 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant uses CoreAccess+ to authenticate customers, surface account info, and automate tasks and then hands off to agents with full context.
  • Tailored to fit any organization since CoreAccess+ enables organizations to build customized experiences by selecting only the modules, including fraud detection, member authentication, account playback, and live transactions, that meet their specific needs and integrate with existing tech stacks and workflows.

"Banks and credit unions need more than generic CX tools; they need solutions that can securely and efficiently connect their systems to deliver faster resolution, secure interactions, and contextual service that feels personal," said Jason Neton, vice president of client services at MNET, in a statement. "With CoreAccess+ and 8x8, financial institutions finally have a way to unify front-end engagement with back-end data, enabling real-time, personalized experiences across self-service and agent-assisted channels."

"This partnership with MNET is a powerful example of how the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem is solving real-world challenges in financial services," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "CoreAccess+ enables secure, real-time connectivity with the systems banks and credit unions rely on. By embedding it into the 8x8 Platform for CX, we're helping institutions unlock faster, smarter, and safer customer experiences, without compromising compliance or adding complexity."

