MNET Partners with 8x8

8x8, a customer experience platform provider, and MNET have partnered to bring MNET's CoreAccess+ middleware to the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for faster authentication, smarter self-service, and seamless handoffs between bots and agents while maintaining strict security and compliance standards. MNET has also joined the SellWith8 tier of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem.
"Banks and credit unions need more than generic CX tools; they need solutions that can securely and efficiently connect their systems to deliver faster resolution, secure interactions, and contextual service that feels personal," said Jason Neton, vice president of client services at MNET, in a statement. "With CoreAccess+ and 8x8, financial institutions finally have a way to unify front-end engagement with back-end data, enabling real-time, personalized experiences across self-service and agent-assisted channels."
"This partnership with MNET is a powerful example of how the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem is solving real-world challenges in financial services," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "CoreAccess+ enables secure, real-time connectivity with the systems banks and credit unions rely on. By embedding it into the 8x8 Platform for CX, we're helping institutions unlock faster, smarter, and safer customer experiences, without compromising compliance or adding complexity."