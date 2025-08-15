MNET Partners with 8x8

8x8, a customer experience platform provider, and MNET have partnered to bring MNET's CoreAccess+ middleware to the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for faster authentication, smarter self-service, and seamless handoffs between bots and agents while maintaining strict security and compliance standards. MNET has also joined the SellWith8 tier of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem.

8x8 and MNET joint customers will benefit from the following:

Secure access to core banking systems like Jack Henry, Fiserv, and Corelation.

Smarter self-service and better handoffs, as 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant uses CoreAccess+ to authenticate customers, surface account info, and automate tasks and then hands off to agents with full context.

Tailored to fit any organization since CoreAccess+ enables organizations to build customized experiences by selecting only the modules, including fraud detection, member authentication, account playback, and live transactions, that meet their specific needs and integrate with existing tech stacks and workflows.