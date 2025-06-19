Luware Launches Virtual User for Contact Centers

Luware, a provider of customer service solutions built natively on Microsoft Teams, has released Virtual User to help contact centers handle customer interactions.

Virtual User isn't about replacing human agents; it's about empowering them by automating high-volume, repetitive tasks that fall outside the agent's control. It handles inbound customer calls, using artificial intelligence to manage and streamline the interaction before an agent even joins. It leverages Microsoft's Copilot to provide intelligent, customizable automation, including the following:

Intent understanding, which interprets customer queries to route them to the right department.

Agent reconnection, which reconnects returning customers with the same agent for continuity.

Security verification, which manages standard security checks.

Sentiment analysis, which matches customer emotional tone with the best-suited agent.

Language detection, which instantly identifies customers' spoken languages.

By leveraging Microsoft Copilot, Luware empowers customers to train the model themselves. And Virtual User adheres to the highest standards of data protection and privacy.