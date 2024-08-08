LivePerson Partners with Sycurio

LivePerson, a digital customer conversation platform provider, and Sycurio, a provider of digital payment solutions for contact centers, have integrated LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform with Sycurio.Digital.

The partnership provides the following capabilities:

  • Improved compliance adherence by removing contact center and remote agents from the scope of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance.
  • Streamlined payment processing with automatic validation of payment card data before transactions are processed.
  • Greater transaction record accuracy.
  • Tracking live updates at every stage in the transaction and monitoring the complete journey of each payment link.
  • Improved security, with sensitive payment data and personally identifiable information not stored in and not touching the contact center environment.

"Our partnership with LivePerson advances our commitment to deliver cutting-edge digital payment solutions by anticipating customer trends, preferences, and needs," said Salimah Karimbhoy, vice president of partner program and ecosystems at Sycurio, in a statement. "We're meeting customers where they are, in the digital channels they prefer, eliminating the need for channel switching, which often leads to poor customer experiences and reduced transaction success rates. By empowering LivePerson's enterprise customers to process trusted and improved digital payments with Sycurio.Digital, we provide secure, seamless transactions that enhance payment CX."

"Partnering with Sycurio and harnessing the versatility of the Sycurio.Digital platform means any enterprise can easily facilitate seamless, secure payments in any channel through LivePerson's Conversational Cloud," said Dan Sincavage, senior vice president of global partnerships at LivePerson, in a statement. "Together, we aim to empower secure, compliant conversational commerce at scale and deliver measurable ROI through the power of intelligent orchestration and automation."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library