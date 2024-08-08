LivePerson Partners with Sycurio

LivePerson, a digital customer conversation platform provider, and Sycurio, a provider of digital payment solutions for contact centers, have integrated LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform with Sycurio.Digital.

The partnership provides the following capabilities:

"Our partnership with LivePerson advances our commitment to deliver cutting-edge digital payment solutions by anticipating customer trends, preferences, and needs," said Salimah Karimbhoy, vice president of partner program and ecosystems at Sycurio, in a statement. "We're meeting customers where they are, in the digital channels they prefer, eliminating the need for channel switching, which often leads to poor customer experiences and reduced transaction success rates. By empowering LivePerson's enterprise customers to process trusted and improved digital payments with Sycurio.Digital, we provide secure, seamless transactions that enhance payment CX."

"Partnering with Sycurio and harnessing the versatility of the Sycurio.Digital platform means any enterprise can easily facilitate seamless, secure payments in any channel through LivePerson's Conversational Cloud," said Dan Sincavage, senior vice president of global partnerships at LivePerson, in a statement. "Together, we aim to empower secure, compliant conversational commerce at scale and deliver measurable ROI through the power of intelligent orchestration and automation."